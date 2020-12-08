Joanna Angel Pens Second Novel Club 42, Available for Pre Order NOW

Award-winning adult mega-star Joanna Angel announces the upcoming release of her second novel, Club 42: A Choose-Your-Own Erotic Fantasy, available for pre-order today here, as well as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indie Bound, and all other major book retailers. “

While most people know me for my accolades in the adult film world, I have actually also spent just as much time at a strip club as I have on a film set,” said Angel. “Working as a house dancer in New York City in the early 2000’s was how I earned the funds to produce my first several BurningAngel movies, and that time in my life was truly eye-opening and transformative.

“While this book is fiction, the characters were inspired by all the different people I’d met over the years at the strip clubs – from the dancers to the managers, DJ’s and customers. I poured every ounce of creativity in my brain and body into this work of fiction, and I can’t wait for it to be out in the world for people to read.”

Set for release February 9, 2021 through Cleis Press, the highly-anticipated follow-up to Angel’s 2018 debut, Night Shift: A Choose-Your-Own Erotic Fantasy, Club 42 follows the adventures of the book’s protagonist Naomi, a proud Brooklyn hipster, who finds her life is forever changed when she gets fired from her barista job and wanders into a strip club called Club 42. On a whim, Naomi auditions to become a dancer, and what happens next… is up to you!

“After the critical acclaim of Angel’s last book, Night Shift, Cleis couldn’t wait to bring readers another hilarious and steamy story,” said Ashley Calvano, Cleis Press’ Marketing Director. “Night Shift made it to Cosmopolitan’s list of ‘36 Legitimately Good Erotic Novels you Must Read’, and reached Amazon’s Best Sellers list within days of release.

“Reviewers and critics across the nation regarded Angel’s first novel as an honest, insightful and inclusive work of fiction. Angel was also a featured contributor in the Best of Women’s Erotica Volume 5, released in February of 2020.”

Club 42 is available in paperback and Kindle for $18.95. Visit Airtable.com with proof-of-purchase details to receive a special holiday postcard from Joanna Angel to display on the mantle this season – whether you were naughty or nice! For more information please visit Burningangel.com and JoannaAngel.com and follow Joanna on Twitter @JoannaAngel and OnlyFans.com/joannaangel

ABOUT JOANNA ANGEL: Joanna Angel is an award-winning adult film star, director, producer, best-selling author and entrepreneur. She was the owner and founder of the venerated adult studio BurningAngel Entertainment, which she started in 2002 with just a few hundred dollars in her college dorm-room, and then sold to a major adult conglomerate in 2019.

Pacific Standard magazine noted her as one of the most powerful feminist icons in the adult industry. She stormed mainstream media outlets with a mission to defy all stereotypes of sex workers by being a strong, educated, insightful, and powerful woman in adult film with well over 100 awards and accolades for her efforts both in front and behind the camera.

She’s been featured in the New York Times, Forbes Magazine, LA Weekly, and on Vice TV and CNBC, to name a few. She was inducted into AVN’s Hall of Fame in 2016, the XRCO Hall of Fame in 2017, and in 2012 was crowned a legendary “triple play” award by NightMoves magazine for her accolades as a director, performer and exotic dancer.

Her first novel, Night Shift, was featured on Cosmopolitan’s list of “36 Legitimately Good Erotic Novels You Must Read,” and was regarded by book clubs and reviewers across the nation as an honest, insightful, hilarious, and inclusive work of fiction. She was a featured author in the Best of Women’s Erotica Vol. 5, and a guest sex columnist for Men’s Health. Angel broke barriers and paved her own way in the adult industry, and she’s now doing the same in the world of erotic literature.