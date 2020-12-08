NØIR RELEASE NEW SINGLE

Metropolis recording artists NØIR are set to release a Bandcamp exclusive single entitled “Just Fascination.” The song, originally
released by the pioneering Cabaret Voltaire in 1983, was reworked by NØIR and later remixed by the diverse talents of We
Are Temporary, Push Button Press and Aeon Rings. NØIR, whose previous release was the 2019 EP “A Pleasure,” are in the
process of assembling their next studio album. The single, which is currently available on Bandcamp, has an official street
date of January 5th, 2021 and can be previewed, downloaded for free or purchased here:
https://noirnyc.bandcamp.com/album/just-fascination
Vocals by Athan Maroulis recorded at Mindswerve Studios, NYC
Backing vocals by Kai Irina Hahn recorded at Joe’s Recording Brooklyn, NY by J Dallar
Programming by Erik Gustafson and David Borsky
Produced by Erik Gustafson in Austin, TX
Mastered by Xris Smack at Mindswerve Studios, NYC
Written by Richard Harold Kirk and Stephen William Mallinder
Graphic Design: Martine Rothstein
Art Direction: Athan Maroulis