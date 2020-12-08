NØIR RELEASE NEW SINGLE

Metropolis recording artists NØIR are set to release a Bandcamp exclusive single entitled “Just Fascination.” The song, originally

released by the pioneering Cabaret Voltaire in 1983, was reworked by NØIR and later remixed by the diverse talents of We

Are Temporary, Push Button Press and Aeon Rings. NØIR, whose previous release was the 2019 EP “A Pleasure,” are in the

process of assembling their next studio album. The single, which is currently available on Bandcamp, has an official street

date of January 5th, 2021 and can be previewed, downloaded for free or purchased here:

https://noirnyc.bandcamp.com/album/just-fascination

Vocals by Athan Maroulis recorded at Mindswerve Studios, NYC

Backing vocals by Kai Irina Hahn recorded at Joe’s Recording Brooklyn, NY by J Dallar

Programming by Erik Gustafson and David Borsky

Produced by Erik Gustafson in Austin, TX

Mastered by Xris Smack at Mindswerve Studios, NYC

Written by Richard Harold Kirk and Stephen William Mallinder

Graphic Design: Martine Rothstein

Art Direction: Athan Maroulis