RIP Harlan Band: Son of Prolific Producer Charles Band Has Passed Away at 29

Yesterday brought the very sad news that Harlan Band, son of legendary director/writer/producer/publisher and Full Moon Features founder Charles Band, has passed away at the age of 29 following a years-long struggle with addiction. Charles Band made the announcement on social media.

Harlan Band worked as a production assistant on many of the elder Band’s feature films, including Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt (2011), Puppet Master X: Axis Rising (2012), Killjoy Goes to Hell (2012), and Evil Bong: High 5 (2016). He also had a cameo in 2005’s The Gingerdead Man.

The family would like to encourage donations to Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States.

All of us here at Dread Central would like to send our sincerest condolences to Harlan Band’s friends and family during this difficult time.