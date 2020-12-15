Suffering for Kisses: New release w/ remix from Assemblage 23

Suffering for Kisses, led by Tony D’Oporto, is based in Seattle, Washington, which is, as you all might know, was the first city in the United States to be hit with COVID-19.

In Tony’s own words:

I found myself locked away for months in my apartment downtown, nestled alone in quarantine, across the street from both the police station and Amazon headquarters. I watched as protests, police, military, and violence exploded on the streets outside my window. As if that weren’t enough, even the air became stifling as I was choked out by fires and smoke. Amidst all this disaster, I watched my country fall into utter chaos. I sit back and reflect on that experience, and I think about how all these things are still going on, even today. Out of those thoughts, the song Innocence was born. Innocence is an upbeat, yet dark, new wave song and, as usual, I lay my thoughts and heart on the table for all to see.

And for an extra twist, this release also features a stompy club remix from Assemblage 23 of the previous single “Ashes”.

Suffering For Kisses is a project spawned from the mind of Tony D’Oporto, aka The Gnome. Suffering for Kisses also includes production from UK artist Nick Brennan (Tripswitch), and live band members Rickie Hart, Mike Wimer and Dominic Smelt.Tony is also known for his projects Gnomes of Kush, Gnome & Spybey (with Mark Spybey of Dead Voices On Air) and Crisis Actor (with David Thrussell of Snog). He is a native of Southern California who is now based in Seattle, Washington and has been at the forefront of electronic music since the early 1990’s. He has worked in a variety of genres, including but not limited to New Wave, Goth, EBM, Trance, and Down Tempo backed by countless performances throughout North America.

https://sufferingforkisses.bandcamp.com/album/innocence