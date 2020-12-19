An All New MKULTRASOUND XXXMAS Podcast with Aussie Rocker Dellacóma Rio and Emily Sifrit

Alex is joined once again by the multi talented guest co-host Emily Sifrit with 1 hr and 33 minutes of fun and holiday music from Mojo Nixon, Judith Owen and Harry Shearer with a Spinal Tap cover, LA GUNS with a Slade cover and a Tracii Guns instrumental.

But the highlight and center of this episode is a rock from down under who Emily brought to us Dellacóma Rio, the dynamic vocalist for rock band “Dellacoma”. He brings his latest single “Kill You Idols” featuring Tracii Gun on guitar. Loud, sweaty and unforgiving.

Rising from the ashes of the shock breakup of one of Australia’s hardest working rock bands, Sunset Riot, DELLACOMA is the new project from their passionate and energetic frontman, Dellacoma Rio. Featuring the talent and raw energy of Art Struck (Midnight Empire), Matt Cook (Midnight Empire) and fellow Australian Rick Reynolds (Midnight Empire) DELLACOMA have begun the task of smashing their way thru as many venues as humanly possible in a calendar year. Having already released 2 singles and been invited to perform at Rocklahoma 2014, there is no telling where this year will lead for the newest Australian rock sensation.