Gothic/Industrial Artist NIGHT TERROR Announces Their New Full-Length Release, “Freak On The Inside”

Gothic industrial artist NIGHT TERROR has unleashed their new full-length album, Freak On The Inside.

For Fans Of: System Syn, Tragic Impulse & Bauhaus

What separates NIGHT TERROR‘s music is its unique mix of gothic-style vocals with industrial sounds. After a year of “in-genre” albums, NIGHT TERROR‘s blend of eerie, soothing vocals and a multi-genre approach closes out the year in musical relief, standing apart from the masses.

“What really went into this album was 1800 hours of love and passion, pain and sorrow, memories of an old life and anger towards those who cannot seem to respect basic human rights.”

– Jeff Heveron

Freak On The Inside is both a musical endeavor I’ve been wanting to do for 33 years and the stories of my life experience and issues I feel strongly about. From the depression, addiction, and love to disgust with male chauvinists and the human virus that plagues this world. Everything I had went into this album, but it is only the beginning.



I’ve learned so much about myself and the music styles during this process. I have no intention of stopping here. I have so much more music to give back to the artists who inspired me for many years.



The album title is based on my medical condition called primary ciliary dyskinesia and dextrocardia. I truly am a freak on the inside.”



*NIGHT TERROR appears courtesy of Tigersqwak Records



Hi, I’m NIGHT TERROR… I am here to share my music and life experience with you. If you are a fan of goth genres you may like my music. If you’ve struggled with mental and physical health, you may connect with my story. I am a man who has lived through adversity, heartbreak, drug addiction & alcoholism, death, poverty and depression… Let’s not forget of course, the torment of NIGHT TERRORS!

I make music that expresses the dark parts of my life. Through my sound and lyrics you can experience he torment I call… Life. Most of my style is goth, synthpop, industrial and electronic. That does not limit my influences that range from classic Jazz like Miles Davis all the way to rap and hip-hop like Immortal Technique. As a DJ (AKA; DJ Night Terror) I spend a lot of time preparing set-lists for goth nights, 80’s



nights, punk shows and metal shows. If you asked what I’ve listened to in the past week, I’d probably say Gary Numan, Tragic Impulse, Screeching Weasel, Skinny Puppy, Sisters Of Mercy, Pop Will Eat Itself, Moris Blak, Empathy Test, VNV Nation, Aesthetic Perfection, 3TEETH, Crude SS, Carnivore, Bauhaus, Conflict, The Cure, ICE-T, Diary Of Dreams, System Syn, Wolcensmen, Lana Del Ray, Hanoi Jane (a punk band I’m in), Ministry, Koffin Kats, Parkway Drive, SIERRA, God Module, and many more.

Having been a bass player for 33 years in mainly punk or metal bands, with the exception of Pleasure Void and art/punk goth band from the 90’s. I spend a lot of time learning about music, taking lessons and practicing. I lost a lot of years to my alcohol and drug addiction (12 years sober as of Feb 2020). I also suffer from a rare condition called PCD, my music helps me to not think about how I’m actually feeling and focus on something productive and meaningful. This is a decent bit about me but if you have questions, feel free to reach out and ask. If I don’t respond right away it is because I keep very busy.