Pigface LIVE double album with extras now shipping!

Message from Martin Atkins: WOW, suddenly all of this grooviness is upon us. I’ve had my head down for a while, charging through online events and various things chewing up physical and mental time – the PiL events and the most recent Killing Joke events aren’t just the act of compiling information – it’s a mental/spiritual wander down a long, meaningful road for me – BUT – here we are suddenly – the most amazing live album ever Pigface 2019 is DONE – GLORIOUS and ready to have things folded, signed and numbered then boxed and shipped out later today!

We have included a second insert (there were too many great pictures flying around and too many important people to thank!) and, because so many of you waited so long – we are including the 3′ x 2′ two-color street poster with every order! The red vinyl double album also comes with a digital download code so you don’t have to wear the vinyl out!

STAY TUNED for some color variants which will be listed later today. If you already ordered that’s the yellow glow in the dark one! Those go out later today and I’d expect, tomorrow too.

If all of that wasn’t enough – the deluxe Fook advance USB cassettes just arrived too – If you ordered the FOOK vinyl re-issue – then these will go out later today or tomorrow too!



If you haven’t grabbed yours yet you can do that HERE!

The free shirt Friday is still up and the 30/60/90% off codes

AWESOME30, AWESOME60, AWESOME90 are still working too (but they don’t work on the vinyl and the 90’s have been hit pretty hard – if 90 doesn’t work please try the 60!

Thanks! I wish all of this had come together a few weeks ago – but it feels amazing to sit surrounded by all of this amazing accumulation of super lovely stuff!

Peace, Love, Respect,

Martin