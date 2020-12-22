Suicide Commando – New Lyric Video “Bunkerb!tch” will be launched on Dec. 24!

“HO HO HO peeps and creeps! Isn’t there a better moment than today to honor the true spirit of IIXIII-mas by giving you the new lyric video to our latest IIXII-mas carol “Bunkerb!tch”.

Now … REVOLT, REVENGE, RESIST!”

– Johan van Roy –

Suicide Commando are going to celebrate a YouTube premiere soon!

New lyric video “Bunkerb!tch” will be launched on Thursday, December 24 at 4 p.m. (CET)!

The song has already been released on the limited club single “Dein herz, meine gier/Bunkerb!tch”, which was released shortly before the re-release of the Hellelektro classic “Mindstrip”.

Just bookmark “Bunkerb!tch” right here to attend its video premiere here: https://youtu.be/Aer02RAS658

The club single contains four absolute highlights of the band. The club hit “Dein herz, meine gier” off the “Love Breeds Suicide” EP was completely re-recorded and re-arranged just like the “Mindstrip” album track “Blood In Face” and presented a glimpse of what to expect on “Mindstrip Redux”. The classics have been affectionately revamped and combine the upbeat mood of the early 2000s with the technical possibilities of today. You can stream the limited single here https://suicidecommando.lnk.to/DeinHerzmeineGier or order it directly from Out Of Line here.

Tracklist:

1. Dein herz, meine gier (REanimate 2020)

2. Blood in face (first aid mix)

3. Bunkerb!tch

4. Belief

