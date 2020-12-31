MICHAEL MONROE: Official Documentary To Be Released In 2022

During an appearance on the latest episode of the “In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie” podcast, former HANOI ROCKS singer Michael Monroe discussed the status of the long-in-the-works documentary about his life. He said “There was somebody who started making it some years ago, but it wasn’t working out with the person, so I’m now making it — someone else started making it, and they really know their business. So we started on it at the end of the summer, and it’s gonna be a really good movie. But we’re gonna take our time with it. We’re aiming at releasing it in a couple of years when I turn 60 — in 2022.

“It’s not gonna be a list of things I’ve done,” Michael clarified. “It’s gonna be more like… There’s a movie about Diego Maradona, the football player, and [Ayrton] Senna, the [Brazilian] Formula [One racing] driver — they were great movies. And that’s the idea for this movie. It’s a great story, and you can only tell it once. The director has a great vision. We’re not gonna rush it. At the latest, [we’ll release it] in 2022. It could be a good celebration when I’m gonna turn 60, ’cause I’m 58 now.”

Even though HANOI ROCKS was formed in Finland, their trashy, hedonistic, decadent hard rock/pop-metal boogie influenced many Los Angeles acts, including GUNS N’ ROSES and MÖTLEY CRÜE.

HANOI ROCKS originally broke on to the hard rock scene in the first half of the 1980s, becoming one of the first Finnish bands to make an international impact. HANOI ROCKS‘s career was subsequently derailed after the 1984 death of drummer Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley, who was killed in a car accident caused by MÖTLEY CRÜE‘s Vince Neil. Internal tensions and the commercial disappointment that was 1985’s “Rock & Roll Divorce” led to Monroe leaving the band that year, thus putting an early end to HANOI ROCKS.

Monroe‘s latest solo album, “One Man Gang”, was released in October 2019 via Silver Lining Music. Recorded and mixed by Petri Majuri at E-Studio in Sipoo, Finland over three weeks in March 2018, the 12-song record was mixed that following autumn with Monroe and bandmates Rich Jones and Steve Conte on production duties.

The Monroe band’s all-star lineup features former HANOI ROCKS and NEW YORK DOLLS bass player Sami Yaffa, who has played with Michael since the ’80s, and drummer Karl Rockfist (who has played with notable acts such as DANZIG). On guitar are Rich Jones (formerly of the Ginger Wildheart band) and Steve Conte (best known as the guitarist who filled the void left by Johnny Thunders in the NEW YORK DOLLS, as well as playing guitar with many other name acts such as Suzi Quatro, Eric Burden and many more).