New Front Line Assembly Album

PRE-ORDER: Order now, and we will ship this item to you when it is released on January 15, 2021.The legendary industrial act Front Line Assembly has always been willing fearlessly push past the boundaries between genres, exploring all manner of styles and influence. The new album, Mechanical Soul, can be seen as a culmination of these artistic endeavors, a masterful work from one of the genre’s greats. Features guest appearances by Front 242’s Jean-Luc DeMeyer and Fear Factory’s Dino Cazeres

TRACK LIST

01. Purge

02. Glass And Leather

03. Unknown

04. New World

05. Rubber Tube Gang

06. Stifle

07. Alone

08. Barbarians

09. Komm Stirbt Mit Mir

10. Time Lapse

11. Hatevol (Black Asteroid mix)

