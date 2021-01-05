New Front Line Assembly Album

Posted on January 5, 2021 by Alex Zander

PRE-ORDER: Order now, and we will ship this item to you when it is released on January 15, 2021.The legendary industrial act Front Line Assembly has always been willing fearlessly push past the boundaries between genres, exploring all manner of styles and influence. The new album, Mechanical Soul, can be seen as a culmination of these artistic endeavors, a masterful work from one of the genre’s greats. Features guest appearances by Front 242’s Jean-Luc DeMeyer and Fear Factory’s Dino Cazeres

TRACK LIST

01. Purge
02. Glass And Leather
03. Unknown
04. New World
05. Rubber Tube Gang
06. Stifle
07. Alone
08. Barbarians
09. Komm Stirbt Mit Mir
10. Time Lapse
11. Hatevol (Black Asteroid mix)

https://www.metropolis-records.com/product/11784/mechanical-soul

https://frontlineassembly.bandcamp.com/album/mechanical-soul

