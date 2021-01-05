New Imperative Reaction Album

Posted on January 5, 2021 by Alex Zander

After a decade, Imperative Reaction finally returns with the long-awaited 7th album entiled “Mirror.” “I’ve never been as happy with an album as I am with this one, I do think it is the most diverse album we’ve released,” says Imperative Reaction’s Ted Phelps. “Mirror,” an 11-track magnum opus, sets a distinct new standard for Imperative Reaction’s signature blend of emotionally intimate, anthemic electro-EBM. This album will be released by Metropolis Records on January 15th, 2021 on all digital and streaming formats as well as on CD.

https://metropolis-records.com/product/11788/mirror

https://imperativereaction.bandcamp.com/

