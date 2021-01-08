Outlaw Industrial Rock Outfit CHMCL STR8JCKT Releases “Texas,” the First Single from Upcoming Cleopatra Album

New Jersey-based CHMCL STR8JCKT is paying homage to the Lone Star State with “Texas,” the first single from the “outlaw industrial rock” act’s upcoming Cleopatra Records release, DRK PRGRSSN.

Fusing old school metal guitars with classic Wax Trax! era industrial music, CHMCL STR8JCKT brings vintage flavor to their sinister sound. “‘DRK PRGRSSN’ defines outlaw industrial music,” says vocalist Kevin Snell. “It’s a true fusion of metal, punk and hard rock within an industrial framework and horror-tinged ethos. ‘DRK PRGRSSN’ throws down the gauntlet and rejects genres. The first single, ‘Texas,’ is the anthem to kick off the apocalyptic party.”

DRK PRGRSSN, a 14-track opus produced by John Bechdel (Ministry, Fear Factory, Killing Joke) , is scheduled for release this spring.

After releasing their self-titled debut in 2017, CHMCL STR8JCKT quickly garnered excellent reviews and airplay on countless radio stations and internet platforms. While writing new material, CHMCL STR8JCKT offered up their debut tracks for remix to other international industrial artists. The resulting release, 2018’s 18-track RMX, featured artists like Leaetherstrip and Adoration Destroyed, and likewise received raves review and airplay.

In 2019, teamed up with producer Bechdel to refine their signature sound. Early demos sparked the interest from the legendary Cleopatra Records, which signed CHMCL STR8JCKT for the release of released their sophomore studio release, WRTCHD THNGS. The following year, WRTCHD RMX was unveiled, helping the band further secure a strong following on Spotify.



CHMCL STR8JCKT has become known for a powerful, engaging live show with dark imagery and select theatrics to enhance the disturbing themes of their songs. They have been direct support for My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and have opened for acts such as Orgy, Skold, Curse Mackey and Christian Death.

Check out CHMCL STR8JCKT‘s previous singles and videos “Bomb Cyclone,” “Black Vulture,” “The Only Thing That’s Real” and “Dressed To Kill.”

CHMCL STR8JCKT is:

Kevin Snell – Programming, Keyboards, Lead Vocal, Backing Vocals

Mike Cairoli – Guitars

Ian Omega – Percussion, Backing Vocals, Arrangements

Scott Luckman – Keyboards, Backing Vocals

CHMCL STR8JCKT online:

https://chmclstr8jkt.bandcamp.com/

www.facebook.com/chmclstr8jckt

www.instagram.com/chmcl_str8jckt

https://open.spotify.com/artist/55V9WCyppvuzTt7AesfS2S

www.youtube.com/channel/UC5bsWyxjR-hcq0c2jcPTlQw