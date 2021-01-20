Terminal Blacken The Skies Metropolis Records Release: 5 February 2021

TERMINAL is the soundtrack to a world unbalanced, reeling and spinning out of control, running out of time. A barely stable alloy of industrial music and glam rock, with trace quantities of dark techno, synthpop and raw machine recordings, each TERMINAL anthem is a broadside against the atrocities of our lost humanity. Hard-hitting lyrics address the amoral decay of authoritarian regimes, the devastation of our planet, and our spiral into a dark dystopian future. TERMINAL is the work of Thomas Mark Anthony, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Hailing from Pretoria, South Africa and long-time resident of Canada, Anthony is a lifelong anti-apartheid and civil rights activist. The album, entitled “Blacken the Skies,” will be released by Metropolis Records on February 5th, 2021 on CD as well as through all digital and streaming formats.

