Book Review: Fuck, Man!: Hell Already Serves Beer. Now, It Will Actually Be Funny! by Nick Huffman

Nick Huffman is an honest, unapologetic hellraiser, heathen, hilarious and has a big heart. These true life short stories are testament to what kind of trouble and whatnot a headstrong fella can get into, and out of, when he refuses to be restricted to a specific geographic region. Yes there are plenty of tales from Kankakee County and the bar he owns, The Looney Bin (America’s Smallest Venue), but he also takes us to Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky, Las Vegas and other mind trips. But it’s more than that. There’s also a lot of love (his family) and loss (family and friends) as well as lessons learned. The stories also go 360 weaving in and out of each other easily as there are more than a few references to past chapters.

The best way for me to sum up my experience of not being able to put this book down is this: I recently binged all 3 seasons of the series Yellowstone and when it ended with the cliffhanger I had that empty feeling craving more knowing I’d have to wait 6-7 months for it’s return. That’s the exact feeling I had, it’s so damned good that it leaves me craving more. – AZ