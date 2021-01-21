Heather Wagner and Chance Jones Nick Huffman’s Book Launch 1-9-2021

Country singer Heather Wagner makes her second appearance on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast closing out the most recent episode which was recorded live at the Looney Bin for Nick Huffman’s Book Launch event with a live audience.

https://www.instagram.com/heatherwagnermusic/

Jason and Elkins and I hauled all of the MKULTRASOUND PodCast gear, props and cameras for a live podcast at the Looney Bin however the stage lighting was not accurate to capture the live show on stage as we appeared as only shadows. The Podcast audio is at:

The Heather Wagner footage is all we were able to salvage from the show, but as always it’s never not a good time visiting the Looney Bin in Bradley IL Americas Smallest Venue and my favorite watering hole in the lower 48 states.