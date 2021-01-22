25 years: Original Keyboardist for the Electric Hellfire Club Shane “Rev. Dr. Luv” Lassen (1970-1996)

Shane “Dr. Luv” Lassen. Birth, 15 Jul 1970. Death, 22 Jan 1996 (aged 25)

Shane M. Lassen, of Kenosha, Wis., was traveling northbound about 2 miles north of the Grand Avenue on-ramp in unincorporated Lake County when his car ran into a truck traveling in the same direction, said Master Sgt. Thomas Hardwick of the Illinois State Police.

Lassen was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:50 a.m., said Lake County Coroner Barbara Richardson. The driver of the truck suffered no injuries, and there was no damage to the truck, authorities said. He was not charged.

Lassen’s car, a 1985 Chevrolet Celebrity, was so badly mangled that authorities initially had difficulty determining its make and model, Richardson said.

After the death of The Rev. Dr. Luv, the band regrouped and recorded the album “Calling Dr. Luv”, dedicating the title track, a cover of the KISS song from which Lassen drew his stage name, in his honor.