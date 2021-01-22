A PROJECTION Release New Single & Video for “Darwin’s Eden”

Stockholm’s post-punk/darkwave band A PROJECTION is known for their powerful and energetic live shows and their sound has been described as “a danceable mixture of post punk and electronica, with both depth and edge”. Having released three full-length albums, the band has so far stayed rather firmly rooted in the post-punk genre. With their new single “Darwin’s Eden,” however, A PROJECTION is entering a more electronic realm, placing themselves in the intersection between the synth and post-punk music of the 80s and a more contemporary electronic sound. The “Darwin’s Eden” video was recorded in an old Swedish church in an old biological museum filled with antique taxidermy. Both of these were closed to the public due to the pandemic, adding to the feeling of desolation. The video was directed by Nicklas Lindahl, who has previously worked with artists such as Kite, Nicole Sabouné and Ghost. The “Darwin’s Eden” single was released today on all digital and streaming formats.

https://aprojection.bandcamp.com/track/darwins-eden