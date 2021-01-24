ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast: Too Dark Mark of Nadjia w/ music. music from The Electric Hellfire Club and the porn star Lonna Wells job conflict

Posted on January 24, 2021 by Alex Zander

“Too Dark” Mark Williams is an audio expert and our Executive Producer and he also fronts the band Nadjia. Nadjia started in Northeast Louisiana in 1997. It has covered a wide range of sounds and styles through the years ranging from experimental to electronic to industrial rock. We play the songs “Something About Planes” and “Red Leaves.”

Friday 1/22/2021 marked 25 years since Shane Lassen the Rev. Dr. Luv of the Electric Hellfire Club died in a car crash on the highway between Chicago and Kenosha. We play “Hellflower” from the Calling Dr. Luv album.

Lonna Wells is a a two time AVN nominee for best MILF. Recently she made international news and headlines “She Was Fired From Taco Bell for Being in Porn”. We talk about her, and AZ’s friends Gauge and Corina Taylor (all from Arkansas).

