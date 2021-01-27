AROGYA sign to Out Of Line Music, announce new album and release video for ‘Broken’!

Hailing from Assam, India, Arogya present you their first video single ‘Broken’ taken from the upcoming album “Genesis”. For the production, they got no one less than Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost) on board, who gives the already naturally excellent sound of the quintet the finishing touches. Arogya is the first-ever Synth-Rock band to emerge from India and the first band from Northeast India to sign with an international record label. So, welcome to Out Of Line Music!

The Arogya album “Genesis” is set for a worldwide release on April 23rd and deals thematically as well as musically with the story of creation: past manifests itself in their propulsive synth-rock that creates an eighties nostalgia feeling, while washed-out metal dominates the present and a fine pinch of dark pop stands for the future and is a true feast for the senses – from the sound as visually, as the video of the first single release “Broken” proves.

“Broken is about two lovers lost and separated, their yearning and arduous journey to find a way back to be in each other’s arms again.” – AROGYA

“The concept of the video and screenplay was the brainchild of Arogya band (by Rain & Janice). The whole video was edited, and special effects were created by none other than our multi-talented drummer Rui. We believe in making and presenting our own unique image/ brand with a strong thematic storyline and be fully involved from creation of song to music video,” explainsArogya about the making of the video.

Visual Kei elements bring even more playful lightness to the colorful potpourri of Arogya‘s sound worlds, and the profound lyrics sometimes shouted in a soulful clear voice, but also sometimes in a heavy metal style and evil growls, deal with love, pain, transience, hope and the effort to escape the inner darkness, as does life as such. “Genesis” offers a possibility of catharsis lyrically for the mind, and soundwise for the body, which in fact explains the name of the band which in Sanskrit literally means “healer”.

Arogya also start the pre-orders for the upcoming album “Genesis” on Out Of Line today!

Stream/purchase ‘Broken’ here: https://arogya.lnk.to/Broken



Pre-order the Arogya album “Genesis” here: https://www.outoflineshop.de/back-catalogue/arogya-genesis-cd.html

