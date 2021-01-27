GYZE Single ‘Samurai Metal’ is out now! Video featuring cameos from Dragonforce, Battle Beast, and more!

Japanese folk metal pioneers GYZE return with a new single ‘Samurai Metal’ via Out Of Line and accompanying video which features cameos from Dragonforce, Battle Beast, and more.

Stream here: https://gyze.lnk.to/SamuraiMetal

Lauded as pioneers of Japanese folk metal, GYZE once again entwine traditional Japanese instruments with modern metal power on ‘Metal Samurai’. The song was written on a Shamisen (Japanese traditional string instrument) and performed in both English and Japanese. Aruta, the bass player of GYZE, takes on lead vocal duties in ‘Samurai Metal’.

The video sees GYZE performing in traditional Japanese robes and features prominent guests including Marc J Hudson from Dragonforce, Juuso / Joona / Eero from Battle Beast, Nils Courbaron from Sirenia, Felipe Munoz from Frosttide, Mika Lammassaari from Mors Subita as well as Pedro Almeida of A&P Reacts.

GYZE combine traditional Japanese music with powerful metal to create their very own sound. Neck-breaking high-speed riffs, melodic guitar riffs, and crazy solos are complemented by epic orchestral arrangements, Japanese instruments, and a traditional folkloric style.

GYZE have earned their cult status through festival appearances, a joint tour with Battle Beast, and the release of three albums, various EPs, and singles. Highly praised by the Japanese media, the band were recently the cover stars of BURRN! Magazine.

2021 will see GYZE push their metallic power and speed further than ever before, whilst continuing to sharpen their exotic twists. Expect to see a lot more of GYZE very soon.

