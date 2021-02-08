HOOKERS & BLOW Feat. GUNS N’ ROSES, QUIET RIOT Members: Cover Of THE ZOMBIES’ ‘Time Of The Season’ Out Now

HOOKERS & BLOW, the project formed by longtime GUNS N’ ROSES keyboardist Dizzy Reed and QUIET RIOT guitarist Alex Grossi, recently hit the studio to record a covers album, due later this year via Golden Robot Records.

Today sees the arrival of the LP’s fifth single, a cover of THE ZOMBIES‘ “Time Of The Season”.

Reed comments: “We love THE ZOMBIES. Great band with a great name led by the incomparable Rod Argent and his keyboard wizardry.

“‘Time Of The Season’ is an iconic song with a timeless message. It was our intention to try and honor them and all of that. To help get the word out and share the burden as well as the fun, the lovely Nadja picks up the lead vocals on this one.”

HOOKERS & BLOW previously released covers of David Bowie‘s “Ziggy Stardust”, THE ROLLING STONES‘ “Rocks Off”, Eddie Money‘s “Shakin'” and LED ZEPPELIN‘s “Trampled Underfoot”.

HOOKERS & BLOW‘s album was produced by Alistair James, who worked with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on the latest HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES disc.

In 2013, HOOKERS & BLOW hosted two back-to-back residencies at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood and in 2018 celebrated its 15th anniversary with two extensive tours, headlining a 25-city “Holiday Hangover” run, as well as supporting THE DEAD DAISIES on their first headline trek of North America.

Over the past 15 years, HOOKERS & BLOW‘s touring members have included Todd Kerns (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS), Chip Z’Nuff (ENUFF Z’ NUFF), Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), Scott Griffin (L.A. GUNS) and comedian Don Jamieson of VH1‘s “That Metal Show”, among others.

In addition to Reed and Grossi, HOOKERS & BLOW‘s current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, DANZIG), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.) and Nadja Reed.