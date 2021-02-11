Rock Hall Nominates DEVO! VOTE NOW!

Posted on February 11, 2021 by Alex Zander

Attention DEVOlutionary Army: Get out & vote once a day from now through April 30th: rockhall.lnk.to/2021FanVote

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 1995 or earlier. A voter pool of more than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists, and members of the music industry will select the new class. Starting yesterday, fans also have a chance to take part in the process by voting at rockhall.com or at an interactive kiosk at the museum in Cleveland. Their selections will count as a single “fan ballot” that gets tabulated along with the others.

