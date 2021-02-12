THE 69 CATS “SHE’S HOT” from Cleopatra Records

Just in time to make this year’s Valentine’s Day the hottest on record, the bad boys of rockabilly are back with a new single featuring the combustible talents of Finnish metal vocalist Jyrki 69 of The 69 Eyes, world-renowned guitarist Danny B. Harvey, bassist Kim Nekroman of Nekromantix and The Damned drummer Rat Scabies, “She’s Hot” kicks off the group’s brand new full-length album, Seven Year Itch, which is set for worldwide release on April 16! Don’t miss the scintillating video with burlesque performer Marie Devilreux!