THE 69 CATS “SHE’S HOT” from Cleopatra Records

Posted on February 12, 2021 by Alex Zander

Just in time to make this year’s Valentine’s Day the hottest on record, the bad boys of rockabilly are back with a new single featuring the combustible talents of Finnish metal vocalist Jyrki 69 of The 69 Eyes, world-renowned guitarist Danny B. Harvey, bassist Kim Nekroman of Nekromantix and The Damned drummer Rat Scabies, “She’s Hot” kicks off the group’s brand new full-length album, Seven Year Itch, which is set for worldwide release on April 16! Don’t miss the scintillating video with burlesque performer Marie Devilreux!

