Industrial/Darkwave Artist DISSONANCE Reveals New Single & Visualizer, “Damage: 1st Assault” Feat. MELODYWHORE

Industrial/Darkwave artist DISSONANCE has revealed their new single & visualizer clip, “Damage: 1st Assault.” The track & visualizer premiered on ReGen Magazine HERE:



STORY OF DAMAGE: “I Met MELODYWHORE when I was featured on his radio show RADIO DARK TUNNEL SITUATION 47 (co-hosted by the incredible SAPPHIRA VEE). I mentioned I had been pining to work on some more aggressive tracks and this was the result. We liked the original- “Damage 1st Assault” so much that we did a second version. Damage 2nd Assault will be released by MELODYWHORE a few weeks after the DISSONANCE release. “



– Cat Hall (DISSONANCE)

“Fans of the halcyon days of the first DISSONANCE album can rejoice, for Damage-1st Assault ups the ante with a more vicious and vibrant volley of industrialized melodic force. Cat Hall’s voice sneers with both seething vigor and sensuous energy amid the abrasively rhythm sounds of Melodywhore, the metallic klanks striking like the march of an approaching automaton with malicious intent; all the while, Hall harmonizes with herself to create lush ambient layers amid these pulsating instrumentals, recalling the energy that we first felt from Dissonance’s 1997 debut, but with a distinctly up-to-date feel.



Add to that some equally powerful remixes, from the blunt percussive force and robotic vocal treatments of Joe Haze, to the funkier bass lines and brassy upbeat stabs of Steven OLaf sounding like James Brown hanging out in the old WaxTrax! Records store, along with Jon Von Hermann’s chugging guitar-driven mix sounding like a throwback to ’90s coldwave, while Glenn Kirchner is sure to send you running right to the dance floor.”



– Ilker Yucel (ReGen Magazine)

Cat Hall / Dissonance Bio

DISSONANCE began in the early 90’s as part of the Texas synthpop scene, playing live at Dallas venues such as the Lizard Lounge, Curtain Club, Galaxy Club, Trees, and Arcadia. Cat’s vocals have been described by several as a “siren song,” “compelling,” and “angelic,” layering several harmonies and textures in a unique manner. DISSONANCE caught the ear of Paul Robb (Information Society) who was forming his label Hakatak International, and was signed in 1996. Her first self-titled release, Dissonance, produced by Robb, came out in 1997.

The style was edgy electronica/darkwave with Cat’s distinctively layered vocals. 1998 saw Cat working with Paul Robb on a more aggressive solo project Cat Hall – Come To Mama, also available on Hakatak. The second release from DISSONANCE came in 2000 with Reincarnate– on Nilaihah Records.



After this, the band focused on individual pursuits until 2015 when Cat revived DISSONANCE and began work on new material. Void, a much darker, more atmospheric album, was released on Hakatak in 2017.



More recent releases include:

Sycamores, a darkwave/atmospheric maxi single, with mixes by Paul Robb, Federico Balducci, and Jack Alberson was released on Hakatak in 2018.

Ascent, an energetic darkwave record produced and co-written by Jim Marcus (Die Warzau, GoFight) and featuring Kurt Larson (Information Society) was released on Hakatak in 2019.

Remix maxi singles of Poison Kiss and Starstuff followed the Ascent release on Hakatak in 2019, featuring mixes by Erie Loch, Ian Staer, Brian Graupner, Danny Saber, and Jim Marcus.

In 2020, Cat collaborated with Bug Gigabyte of SINTHETIK MESSIAH on his Split Damage release, providing lyrics and vocals for “Languish.”

Summer of 2020, Cat Hall / DISSONANCE released three new maxi singles for DISSONANCE: Precipice, Trials, and Ephemeral. These include remixes by Joe Haze, SINTHETIK MESSIAH, DIVERJE and more.



The first release of 2021 will be Damage: 1st Assault; available on Bandcamp on 1/28/21 and at all other retailers on 1/29/21.