Electro/Industrial Artist I YA TOYAH Unleashes New Single & Video, “Out Of Order

Chicago-based one-woman industrial army, I YA TOYAH has unleashed her highly-anticipated new single & video, “Out Of Order.” The song comes from the upcoming EP of the same name due out in March.

“Out Of Order” – The Video:

The video is a surreal story of a gradual mental breakdown, caused by an isolation and misinformation fed by media. It was inspired by the film art of David Lynch and the pandemic.

Video Production & Scenography: Joel Lopez of Lumbra Productions.

Music: Composed and performed by I Ya Toyah.

Produced by I Ya Toyah and Nick Palazzo.

Mixed and Mastered by Nick Palazzo at Evolution Recording.

“Out Of Order” – The Song:

A pandemic song, “Out Of Order” is expressing the quarantine moods of isolation, uncertainty, chaos and inner distortion.

“I wrote it feeling these emotions and being unable to share them as we all used to- through the togetherness, a hug, and live music experience. In the future the pandemic will be over, but the need for this connection will remain- I hope this song will be a reminder of how we survived this dark time, and how fragile yet strong we all are- even when we are out of order.” – Ania (I Ya Toyah)

I YA TOYAH landed here to spread the disease of music and infect the human race. She is a one woman army that blends the chaos and balance with a familiar vibe of industrial electronic sound. Her music is a fusion of smooth yet powerful cutting edge vocals, surreal guitars, hypnotizing beats and multiple electronic synth elements arising into dark arrangements that, combined with storytelling lyrics, respond to the paranoia of everyday reality.