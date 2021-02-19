SOLAR FAKE reaches #4 in the German Album Charts!

Posted on February 19, 2021 by Alex Zander

SOLAR FAKE succeeded in reaching #4 in the official German album charts with their new album “Enjoy Dystopia”! This is the highest chart entry, leading the top tiers, that SOLAR FAKE have ever achieved. The album was released on February 12 via Out Of Line Music.

SOLAR FAKE comment: 

“We anticipated a number of things to happen, but nothing close to this. We are totally overwhelmed and thank everyone who purchased our album and made this incredible entry possible! We are just – beyond words!” 

The team at Out Of Line Music extends their heartfelt congratulations to the band and gratitude to all of the fans, followers, friends, and business partners who have steadily supported SOLAR FAKE along their journey. 

Solar Fake:
Sven Friedrich (vocals)
André Feller (keyboards, bass)
Jens Halbauer (drums)

