NOW ON YouTube: MKULTRASOUND PodCast with Matthew Clark and Desiree Starr Harris of Mary’s Window, The Joy Thieves, etc

Mary’s Window Chicago based post-punk and coldwave/rock act, began as Matthew Clark (guitar/ vocals), Amy Abramite (bass), and Richard Chapin (drums) got together Mary’s Window for the sake of using their music as an outlet for their problems. Spawned out of the techno-industrial scene of Chicago, IL, each member of Mary’s Window shared a healthy dose of cynicism, a bleak perspective towards the world around them, a helping touch of anger and a love of Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson, and Nine Inch Nails. In 1999, the band had their chance to broadcast their angst outside of Chicago with their first album Whore.

With a new album, “Goodbye She Said… I’m off to Join the Circus” their first in release in 20 years, released on Halloween 2020, includes contributions by their friends the likes of Mark Panick of Razorhouse, Betty X from Black Needle Noise Dr. Sick Ania of I Ya Toyah and Matt from Blue October, Desiree Starr Harris lead singer at Libido Funk Circus, LFC Entertainment at LFC Entertainment/ Alliance Music Entertainment, Dr. Sick, Katzen Hobbes, and others.

Matthew and Dez share an hour of rock n roll tales that date back to the 90’s and then some and also music and videos from the new release. Brought to you by Jim Beam.