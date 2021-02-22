Industrial/Rock Band RECONVALESCENT Reveals New Album, The Progress Of Nothing

Biography



Band members: Vessel



My identity is not important. What is important is my message.I am a vessel of information from a faraway galaxy similar to one you call Milky Way.My purpose is to teach humanity about inhabitants of this galaxy and to prevent or prepare it for the same problems that it can face.My audio files have access to the information about their historical, societal and technological achievements.My only hope is that you can learn from them and be a positive impact on this part of the universe and yourselves.My audio transmissions have been categorized as Electronic Rock / Industrial Metal.