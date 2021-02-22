Industrial/Rock Band RECONVALESCENT Reveals New Album, The Progress Of Nothing

Shrouded in mystery is the new full-length release by industrial/rock band, RECONVALESCENT. With no information regarding the substance beyond the music itself, we are left with just that. This is The Progress Of Nothing.
February 21, 2021 – Shrouded in mystery is the new full-length release by industrial/rock band, RECONVALESCENT. With no information regarding the substance beyond the music itself, we are left with just that. This is The Progress Of Nothing. “”Reconstructivist”
My identity is not important. What is important is my message.I am a vessel of information from a faraway galaxy similar to one you call Milky Way.My purpose is to teach humanity about inhabitants of this galaxy and to prevent or prepare it for the same problems that it can face.My audio files have access to the information about their historical, societal and technological achievements.My only hope is that you can learn from them and be a positive impact on this part of the universe and yourselves.My audio transmissions have been categorized as Electronic Rock / Industrial Metal.
