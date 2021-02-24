COP International Records announces signing of Stoneburner (aka Steven Archer from Ego Likeness) + new album to be produced by John Fryer

(Photo by Steven Archer) Coming up later this year on COP International Records is the Stoneburner album “Apex Predator” which will be produced by John Fryer. The album will be a follow-up to Stoneburner’s last self-released LP “Technology Implies Belligerence”.

Stoneburner is the project by Steven Archer, also known for co-founding the darkwave gothic rock duo Ego Likeness with Donna Lynch.

As for why he started this particular project Archer says: “For this album, I decided to write music that I feel addresses the ways modern industrial music falls short. Focusing not on dance floors and clubs but writing songs with intelligent lyrics that speak to the human condition, both in general and based on my own personal experience.”

In the past year, he has produced 3 EPs, a mini full-length of original Stoneburner material, two records of instrumental soundscape tracks, and three EPs of covers, along with 15 videos.

More announcements regarding Stoneburner will be forthcoming in 2021.