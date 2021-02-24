New Date Set for March 20: Charlie Benante (Anthrax) & Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) Debut Art Show At Chicago’s Zhou B Gallery

Thanks so much for your patience. After a couple of rescheduled dates due to COVID-19 protocols, we now have a confirmed date for this spring. Social distancing and mask requirements will be in effect to make this event safe for those attending. This event has now been moved to Saturday March 20, when music fans will be able to see Charlie Benante (Anthrax) and Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) in a whole new light as the two present their artworks —Charlie for the first time — in this dedicated gallery show at Chicago’s Zhou B Art Gallery, presented by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes.





The event is open to the public and both Charlie and Carla will be present on opening night, which will also include guest DJ sets, live art pieces, live painting and a full bar provided by Deep Eddy Vodka and coffee bar from Dark Matter Coffee. The gallery is also open on Sunday March 21. The event will be adhering to the most updated guidelines for social distancing and face coverings will be required for all guests.



More details are at the RSVP link below. Read more about Charlie Benante’s art in this in-depth Revolver

piece: https://www.revolvermag.com/culture/monsters-metal-and-disney-visual-art-anthraxs-charlie-benante



Learn more about Punk Rock & Paintbrushes

here: https://www.punkrockart.com/misc-artists-store-index/



RSVP!https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carla-harvey-charlie-benante-spring-art-show-tickets-140848480597