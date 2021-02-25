‘Beavis And Butt-Head’ To Return In New Original Film For PARAMOUNT+

MTV‘s seminal, Gen X-defining “Beavis And Butt-Head” about two cartoon teenagers famous for their nasally laughs and love of heavy metal will return with an all-new movie on Paramount+. The new movie adaptation was announced by MTV Entertainment Group president Chris McCarthy during ViacomCBS‘s Paramount+ launch event.

The announcement came via a Zoom call featuring the two characters. Butt-Head said in the clip: “So like, eh…we’re making a movie.” Beavis added: “And it’s gonna be on Paramount+ — kick-ass.” They then continued to laugh about the fact that Beavis said “mount” before the screen faded to reveal the Paramount+ logo.

Last July, Comedy Central announced an expansive deal with Emmy Award-winning Mike Judge to reimagine “Beavis And Butt-Head”. Comedy Central ordered two seasons of the new series with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.

Judge is set to write, produce and provide voice over for both iconic characters.

Launched in 1993, “Beavis And Butt-Head” quickly became a force in pop culture and started a television revolution with its pure, unadulterated, satirical commentary on youth and adolescence. Centered around two teenage couch potatoes, “Beavis” and “Butt-Head,” the unprecedented concept immediately became part of the vernacular in a way no other adult animated series had before. Known for tackling social issues including teen obesity, workers’ rights and media trends, the show connected with an entire generation, laying claim as one of the most innovative series in the modern-day zeitgeist.

The Comedy Central deal marked a homecoming for Judge after going on to create other landmark series including “Silicon Valley” and “King Of The Hill”, and movies like “Office Space” and “Idiocracy” among others. “Beavis And Butt-Head” marks a return to animation as he looks to recreate a cultural dialogue for a new generation, giving familiar fans and new audiences alike the chance to experience and laugh with America’s favorite animated duo.