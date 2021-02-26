Canadian Metal Powerhouse LIVING DEAD GIRL Reveals Third Single and Video, “Escape,” from Upcoming Exorcism Debut

The third single from up-and-coming Canadian modern metal powerhouse LIVING DEAD GIRL’s upcoming Exorcism album, “Escape,” is available today.



“‘Escape’ is about leaving behind a place that was holding you back,” says vocalist Molly Rennick. “It’s about moving on to bigger and better things, rather than staying somewhere you feel no sense of belonging, and finding somewhere that you fit in to call home.”



LIVING DEAD GIRL has already released two singles and videos from Exorcism, the anthemic “Alive,” which received airplay on Toronto’s mainstream rock station 94.9 The Rock, 89.1 Max FM in Barrie, Orilia and the Muskokas, X92.9 Calgary, X100.7 – Red Deer’s Alternative and CBC Radio Canada online, and the title track.



Formed in 2017, LIVING DEAD GIRL’s style is a unique combination of goth-inspired heavy metal meets fellow Canadian frontwoman Avril Lavigne, possessing an amalgam of genres including rock, metal, industrial, goth, pop and punk rock. The music perfectly encapsulates Rennick’s personality, which she admits is a dichotomy of “one wears baby pink and Hello Kitty and listens to pop music, and the other a goth girl in fishnet stockings who listens to dark heavy metal.” The 21-year-old Rennick’s amazing vocal range sees her seamlessly switching from taunting, high-pitched croons, to menacing, harsh barks, to haunting growls with relative ease.



On

Exorcism’s 11 banging tracks, Rennick channels her inner “goth girl gone bad” attitude. From the raging, down-tuned riffs of the title track and “Worship Me,” to the infectious, singalong chorus of “Villain,” to the enticing, taunting melodies of “Beautiful” and “Alive,” Rennick commands your full attention.



