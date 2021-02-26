Combichrist returns with a new single ‘Not My Enemy’!

Today Combichrist are back with a new single ‘Not My Enemy’, the first new music heard since 2019’s One Fire album. 

Aggrotech / industrial pioneer Andy LaPlegua proves once again to be a master of electronic brutality, with a track powered with stomping drums, fuzzy guitars, emotion-evoking synthlines, and cutting vocals. 

You can stream/purchase the new Combichrist single ‘Not My Enemy’ here: https://combichrist.lnk.to/NotMyEnemy 

The single ‘Not My Enemy’ also serves as an exciting indication of what’s to come next from Combichrist. Stay tuned! 

Check all Combichrist videos in this YouTube-playlist curated by Out Of Line Music!

Combichrist online:

https://www.facebook.com/combichrist

https://www.instagram.com/combichrist

