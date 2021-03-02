OH MY GOTH!!! The remastered CD of Aurelio Voltaire’s classic 1998 album “The Devil’s Bris” from projekt Records

Purchase your copy at the Projekt website, Projekt’s Bandcamp page, and Projekt’s European webstore.

Includes “When You’re Evil,” one of Voltaire’s most-loved tracks. Something wicked this way comes: Voltaire. Direct from the underground New York goth scene emerges this strange brew of gypsy violins, driving rhythms, sardonic wit and turn-of-the-century mayhem. Combining beautiful old-world melodies with viciously sarcastic lyrics, The Devil’s Bris is the Three Penny Opera of the twenty-first century. With Wagnerian bravado and Brechtian allure, Voltaire has crafted twelve songs of love, loss, revenge and dismemberment sure to bring a smile to even the darkest of souls.







