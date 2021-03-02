OH MY GOTH!!! The remastered CD of Aurelio Voltaire’s classic 1998 album “The Devil’s Bris” from projekt Records

Posted on March 2, 2021 by Alex Zander

Purchase your copy at the Projekt website, Projekt’s Bandcamp page, and Projekt’s European webstore.

Includes “When You’re Evil,” one of Voltaire’s most-loved tracks. Something wicked this way comes: Voltaire. Direct from the underground New York goth scene emerges this strange brew of gypsy violins, driving rhythms, sardonic wit and turn-of-the-century mayhem. Combining beautiful old-world melodies with viciously sarcastic lyrics, The Devil’s Bris is the Three Penny Opera of the twenty-first century. With Wagnerian bravado and Brechtian allure, Voltaire has crafted twelve songs of love, loss, revenge and dismemberment sure to bring a smile to even the darkest of souls.




Projekt Tote bags, free with a $50 order. Buy the tote on it’s own for $5 (plus shipping). Available with orders at the Projekt webstore and Projekt’s Bandcamp.


Holds about 15 LPs
6.0 oz., 100% cotton
20 1/2″ self-fabric handles
9 1/2″ handle drop
Printed in America by Forest Passage Printing in Highland Heights, KY.


And a free Projekt sticker with each order!

Start your order today at projekt.com

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.