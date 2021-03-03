Lycia celebrate 30th anniversary ‘Ionia’ debut album with vinyl reissues

US pioneers Lycia have been a landmark for the whole darkwave and gothic scene since their inception in 1988 and releasing such cult albums like “A Day in the Stark Corner” (1993), “Cold” (1996) and many more.

And this year the band is re-releasing their first studio album, “Ionia”, celebrating its thirtieth birthday in 2021, on vinyl. Originally released on September 3rd 1991 on Projekt Records, “Ionia” has been out of print for almost a quarter of a century, until a CD re-release appeared in 2017 (current deleted, but soon available again on Projekt).

The album will now be released for the first time on double vinyl in two different colored versions. Recorded from February to June 1991 on 4 track cassette, this vinyl reissue will come to wax in a completely remastered version (courtesy Martin Bowes/Attrition), specifically thought for this 2LP edition.

The two versions will be a red & black 2LP (250 copies) and a 3-coloured red, black & white splattered vinyl (250 copies).