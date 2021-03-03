This Sunday on an all new MKULTRASOUND PodCast: Heather SeXual and Michael X Christian
Alex and Emily talk with Heather Sexual regarding Marilyn Manson allegations and a special call in guest Michael X. Christian of the Marilyn Manson tribute act Misery Machine and The Obscene Kiss.
