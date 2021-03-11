ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND Heather SeXual and Michael X. Christian

Rawk talk w/ Alex and Emily hosting

The Obscene Kiss: It was important to me to cover this song because the album from whence it came (Pornographic Messiah) was such a major influence on my music over the years.

Spiritual Cramp: Perhaps the most widely known song from the Rozz Williams era of Christian Death, this cover was my tribute to his memory- recorded April 1st, 2013, the 15th anniversary of his death.

Satyr: An original song written with legendary vocalist, Gitane Demone. It was an absolute honor to have worked with her and such an amazing experience being able to merge her lyrics and vocal stylings with my musical composition.

Smoke Crack Cocaine: Everything sucks now, so why not?