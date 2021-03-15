Charlie Benante (Anthrax) & Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) Debut Art Show At Chicago’s Zhou B Gallery This Saturday, March 20

Posted on March 15, 2021 by Alex Zander

On Saturday March 20, music fans will be able to see Charlie Benante (Anthrax) and Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) in a whole new light as the two present their artworks —Charlie for the first time — in this dedicated gallery show at Chicago’s Zhou B Art Gallery, presented by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes. 

The event is open to the public and both Charlie and Carla will be present on opening night, which will also include guest DJ sets, live art pieces, live painting and a full bar provided by Deep Eddy Vodka and coffee bar from Dark Matter Coffee. The gallery is also open on Sunday March 21

The event will be adhering to the most updated guidelines for social distancing and mask requirements will be required for all guests. More details on these policies are at the RSVP link below. 

Read more about Charlie Benante’s art in this in-depth Revolver piece: https://www.revolvermag.com/culture/monsters-metal-and-disney-visual-art-anthraxs-charlie-benante 

Learn more about Punk Rock & Paintbrushes here: https://www.punkrockart.com/misc-artists-store-index/

RSVP!https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carla-harvey-charlie-benante-spring-art-show-tickets-140848480597

