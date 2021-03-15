Electronic Artist ALIA SYNESTHESIA Reveals The “Cult” of Productivity With “Stop Go

Russian/Canadian artist ALIA SYNESTHESIA has revealed her new single, “Stop Go.”

The song itself is about dead-end jobs and the cult of productivity. This theme runs thoughout her forthcoming EP, Anhedonia due out later this year. In this case, it’s about climbing senseless corporate ladders and sacrificing things one lvoes in order to perform at work, to survive and to stay afloat.

For fans of: BJORK & NINE INCH NAILS

About the forthcoming EP, Anhedonia:

Anhedonia, scheduled for release in July 2021, will be the first concept EP to be originally released under the name of ALIA SYNESTHESIA. Paying homage to the sounds of the 90s (trip-hop, NIN, SugarCubes, Bjork) Alia brings in the combination of pop and operatic vocals, distorted cello riffs, and booming, danceable basslines.

In Psychology, “anhedonia” refers to inability to experience pleasure or loss of interest in pleasurable things. It’s linked to depression and other mental health disorders. ALIA SYNESTHESIA conceptually explores anhedonia of modernity, with all it’s silent hysterics and mental storms, not only as a de-contextualized nebulous tendril of clinical depression, but as an every day side effect of mental battles for purpose and meaning within the grinding cult of productivity.

Anhedonia will be released in two editions, White (standard edition) and Black (limited to 20 copies only). There are slight differences between the editions that provide different context to each. Both editions are available for pre-order on the project site: https://anhedonia.koncept.wiki/.