“Singles & Rarities” by PARADOX OBSCUR

Toxic Razor and Kriistal Ann came together to form the Athens, Greece-based dark electronic duo Paradox Obscur in early 2014. As one of the few electronic ensembles to record their albums in real time, the duo are able to capture the essence and magic of the moment without the aid of sequencing and editing software. Paradox Obscur then take it all a step further, utilizing vintage synthesizers and drum machines to create their captivating raw sound. While the prolific Toxic Razor and Kriistal Ann have worked on many projects apart, it is with Paradox Obscur where their critically acclaimed talents have resulted in the release of 4 full-length albums and an additional five EPs, supported by scores of dynamic live performances all over the European map. Paradox Obscur makes its Metropolis Records debut with the release of an explosive exclusive collection entitled “Singles & Rarities” on March 12th, 2021.

https://paradoxobscur.bandcamp.com/album/singles-rarities-2