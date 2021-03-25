Charlie Benante and Carla Harvey Chicago Art Show presented by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes (story in progress)

Photos by Eden Lake

Anthrax’s Charlie Benante and Butcher Babies’ Carla Harvey teamed up for an art show at the Zhou B Art Center, collecting a selection of their respective pop culture-inspired works. The opening night event was on March 20 and featured DJ sets, live art and a full bar, as well as a chance to meet each of the artists. The works will also be on display on the afternoon of March 21.

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes has announced a new publication date for “Punk Rock & Paintbrushes: The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders”, co-created by Emily T. Nielsen (Punk Rock & Paintbrushes) and Warren Fitzgerald (THE VANDALS). The exclusive coffee table art book will be out April 15 and is available for pre-order now at www.PunkRockArt.com.

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is a unique arts management company and art show producer that bridges the gap between art and music. “The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders” features 26 chapters, each showcasing artwork and personal stories from participating artists.

“Punk Rock & Paintbrushes: The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders” chapters include:

Tim Armstrong: Punk, Passion & Paint

Chali 2na: Manphibian Missions

Jason Cruz: Screaming Smoke and Paintings Sung in the Key of A Minor

Natalia Fabia: Lady Painter

Sarah & Eric Melvin: A Couple That Paints Together

Mark deSalvo: Leftover Liner Notes

Steve Caballero: Skate and Create

Paul Kobriger: The Footprint of Humans as Told Through a Ball Point Pen

Carla Harvey: Sex & Transgressions

Charlie Benante: Persistence Gets Surreal

Chris Shary & Lori Herbst: Folie a Deux

Christian Hosoi: Unrestricted Expression

Jim Lindberg: Every Single Day

Brent Broza: Time For a Change

Danielle Donohue: The Great Gatsby or the GREATEST Gatsby???

Dan Smith: Heart and Soul

Olya & Vira – Mad Twins: Twins of Madness

Matt Hensley: Under Pressure

Jason Adams: Destination Nowheresville USA

Jennie Cotterill: Bad Cop, Good Cake

Tokyo Hiro: From Taboo to Tattoo

Mike Gallo: My Life. My Way Everyday

Shawn Foley: Chaotic Ambition

Brian Bent: Bent Not Broken

Soma Snakeoil: DominARTrix: Intersection of Sex, Art & Politics

Warren Fitzgerald: An All Access Sanctuary of Self Expression & Autonomy

Nielsen created Punk Rock & Paintbrushes as a platform for artists to showcase their creativity and wildness, their lifestyle, their talents and successes at gallery exhibits and music festivals. As an extension of these exhibitions, “The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders” represents these sentiments and reminds us that “punk rock is not just about music and paintbrushes are not just tethered to the idea of art, but instead the two together are the perfect combination of life in a radical way,” says Nielsen.

The roots of Punk Rock & Paintbrushes reach back to 2007 when Nielsen asked friend Tim McIlrath (RISE AGAINST) to paint a piece of art with the lyrics to the RISE AGAINST song “Survive” for her after overcoming a battle with cancer. The painting has traveled around the world with Emily and is an everyday reminder that “how we survive is what makes us who we are.”