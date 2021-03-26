Die Krupps release cover album ‘Songs from the Dark Side of Heaven’

SOURCE: Side-Line.com

Out on May 28th is the first ever cover album by Die Krupps, well, the second actually since they did the “A Tribute To Metallica” after all. On the album they are reworking those tracks that influenced them over the years. Included on this album which sees a vinyl and CD release are covers from Sparks, The Neon Judgement, Devo, Blue Öyster Cult, Gang Of Four, The Stranglers, Queen, B-Movie, Fad Gadget, Herringer & Siciliano.

The album also holds special guest appearances by Killing Joke’s Big Paul Ferguson, The Stooges’ James Williamson, The 69 Eyes’ Jyrki 69 and The Dictators’/Manowar’s Ross The Boss.

Tracks (same for CD and Vinyl):