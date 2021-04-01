The Human Centipede OST by Savage & Spies released for the very first time

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of cult horror hit “The Human Centipede (First Sequence)”, the motion picture music score by the composer-duo Savage & Spies (Patrick Savage and Holeg Spies) and is released for the very first time. It’s not the first time the duo composed a filmscore, they also collaborated on “The Outsider” for instance or “Hex”.

The OST holds 10 electro-acoustic tracks and is being released on yellow vinyl as you can see.

About “The Human Centipede (First Sequence)”

The Human Centipede (First Sequence) is a 2009 Dutch horror film written, directed and co-produced by Tom Six. The film tells the story of a deranged German surgeon who kidnaps three tourists and joins them surgically, mouth to anus, forming a “human centipede”. It stars Dieter Laser as the creator of the centipede, Josef Heiter, with Ashley C. Williams, Ashlynn Yennie and Akihiro Kitamura as his victims.

According to Six, the concept arose from a joke he made with friends about punishing a child molester by stitching his mouth to the anus of a “fat truck driver”. Inspiration also came from Nazi medical experiments carried out during World War II, such as the crimes of Josef Mengele at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

When approaching investors prior to filming, Six did not mention the mouth-to-anus aspect of the plot, fearing it would put off potential backers. Financiers did not discover the full nature of the film until completion.

Two sequels, titled “Full Sequence” and “Final Sequence”, also written and directed by Six, were released in 2011 and 2015, respectively. The entire trilogy was compiled into a single film in 2016, titled “Complete Sequence”, which Six described as a “movie centipede” due to each Sequence leading into its successor while simultaneously working as a separate standalone film.

Tags: