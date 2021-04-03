NOW ON YOUTUBE The MKULTRASOUND PodCast: He’s Back, “the Man Behind the Mask!” Ari Lehman FIRST JASON

Posted on April 3, 2021 by Alex Zander

Alex Zander and Max Bravo are joined by Ari Lehman. Ari Lehman is the actor/singer who has the unique honor of having played the role of the First Jason Voorhees in the Paramount Classic Horror Film “Friday the 13th” (1980). The original “Boy In The Lake” himself, Ari played a crucial role in the film’s famous final scene, in which he suddenly emerges from the icy waters of Crystal Lake. Working with Special Effects Master Tom Savini at an early age gave Ari a deep appreciation for the Horror Greats including Lon Chaney, Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff and Vincent Price. Since 2009, Ari records and tours the US and Europe with his Horror Rock Band, First Jason, based in Chicago

