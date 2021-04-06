Brand new dark techno project Matthew Creed signs to Alfa Matrix and releases first single + video ‘Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back’

April 6, 2021

Alfa Matrix has signed a brand new dark techno project, Matthew Creed. Behind Matthew Creed we find none other than the Estonian artist Dmitry Darling who made a name with his industrial project Freakangel and with the electropop act Suicidal Romance

A first 4-track single “Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back” has now been released together with a video. Besides the title track on the single we also find 3 remixes by Neikka RPM and Aesthetische. The single is completed with an instrumental mix of the title track. 

You can check out the single and download right now from Bandcamp. 

