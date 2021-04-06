Hollywood Undead and Danny Wimmer Presents Announce “Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged” Global Streaming Event On Friday, April 30; Tickets On Sale Now

The Follow-Up To Last Year’s Wildly Popular

Hollywood Undead House Party

A Night Where Anything Could Happen

Global Streaming Event Airs Friday, April 30

Tickets Are On Sale Now Here https://hollywoodundeadlive.com

After the rousing and successful Hollywood Undead House Party last December, the LA party legends have announced the follow-up event for this spring. Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged airs Friday, April 30 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / Midnight BST and will be available on VOD for 72 hours

Undead Unhinged promises to be a more intimate take on the band’s typical no holds barred performance chronicled by the artists themselves. Fans all over the world can expect an unforgettable set of hits, deep cuts, special guests, never-before-performed tracks, and a very special selection of songs performed in a way you’d never expect from Hollywood Undead.

“This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” recounts Charlie Scene. “It’s exciting to take some songs you wrote years ago and play them a new way. As soon as I heard the first note, I knew it was going to be special.

The event, produced in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents, is now on sale at www.HollywoodUndeadLive.com with a variety of Undead Unhinged packages ranging from standard tickets to bundles with stream exclusive T-shirts, hoodies, autographed posters and a limited number of virtual meet & greet packages (accompanied by a keepsake video). Early bird prices start at $15 for the program, with prices increasing the week of show.

In addition, fans can watch the original Hollywood Undead House Party on VOD up until the April 30 event or purchase House Party Lost & Found special packages that include the VOD and two mystery items (one wearable and one accessory)

Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged co-producers Danny Wimmer Presents entered the digital content curation space in 2020, promoting pay-per-view livestreams and creating the popular digital series Offstage with DWP. DWP is known worldwide for their stellar portfolio of music and lifestyle events, which includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.

About Hollywood Undead: Formed in 2005, Hollywood Undead inched towards mainstream dominance under the radar with unprecedented success for a modern band. Preceding the current playlist-hopping genre-less boom, they defied stylistic boundaries from day one. Integrating rap, rock, and electronic, the seminal 2008 debut Swan Songs went platinum. 2011’s gold-selling American Tragedy bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 with Notes from the Underground soaring to #2 in 2013. Day of the Dead [2015] and Five [2017] brought the group’s total streams past 1 billion and New Empire Vol 1. seeing their combined streams across Spotify and YouTube hit a staggering 2 billion. Along the way, they sold out tours on four continents and garnered acclaim courtesy of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Alternative Press, Revolver, and more. www.hollywoodundead.com

About Danny Wimmer Presents: Since 1993, music industry veteran Danny Wimmer has been producing concerts and festivals, both large and small. In 2011, he formed Danny Wimmer Presents, which now produces several of the largest rock and alternative festivals in the U.S. By combining A-list talent with local cuisine and culture, DWP has become recognized within the industry for delivering the highest-quality entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners and host cities. DWP creates memorable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both consumers and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. DWP will continue to add new music festivals to its already stellar portfolio, which currently includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville. Previous DWP festivals include Rock On The Range, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and more. In 2020, DWP launched the popular digital series Offstage with DWP and ventured into the digital content curation space, promoting pay-per-view live streams.