Milwaukee’s Industrial Rock Veterans Lockjaw Release New EP On April 2nd including their cover of the Cars “Just What I Needed”

On April 2nd Milwaukee’s long time “Hell Rock” band, Lockjaw, released their newest EP, Reverent, which includes a cover of the Cars hit “Just what I needed”.



With their latest release, Reverent, Lockjaw are bringing the Hell Rock revolution back into the minds of the masses. Long time Milwaukee Industrial Rock veterans, Lockjaw, led by their charismatic frontman, Medavon DeRaj’e, have returned to the midwest’s Industrial Landscape and are determined to make their presence felt. In dealing with all of the of the challenges and emotions that the year long pandemic brought, Medavon wanted to re-invent the band not only musically, but also lyrically, as he strived to deliver more positive and deeper messages in an effort to combat the previous years darkness and feelings of isolation. To help with this transformation Medavon decided to reach out to well known engineer Ted Jensen (Vast, Mastodon, Evanescence, the Faint) to master the upcoming release. Ted’s mastering highlighted the bands new found 80’s Darkwave meets Industrial sound. The EP boasts not only the aforementioned Cars cover, it also delivers its second single in the lead track “ Never Say Never” and the Bauhaus inspired “Keep On Trying”. Plans are underway to shoot videos to supplement the upcoming singles off of the EP



Lockjaw became a household name throughout the Midwest thanks in part for sharing the stage with national acts including Mudvayne, Type O Negative, Damage Plan, Wednesday 13, Hell Yeah, Prong, KMFDM, Powerman 5000, Mindless Self Indulgence, Lords of Acid and also providing direct support for multiple sold out shows for MARILYN MANSON.



Since starting out in 1998, Lockjaw has released 14 albums to date on Dark Drug records with their previous effort being 2019’s “Drowner”. Lockjaw’s “Bored Again” from the CD “Dirty Minds and Smiling Faces”(2004) is featured on the X-Box360 game “Dead Rising”.



A political and religious uprising against the system. Abrasive vocals, dark chord progressions and machine gun like electronics define this band’s sound. Don’t let their new found positive messaging fool you, their live intensity and their over-the-edge stage show, filled with all the necessary elements of sweat, smoke and unrelenting honesty; will continue to keep its loyal following coming back for more while becoming more accessible to a entirely new generation of dark alternative music fans . Hell Rock for the masses forever and always!

