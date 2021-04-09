Motorhead To Release Fast and Furious “Rock It” Single/Video Via Silver Lining Music on April 9, 2021

Motörhead and Germany… it was always a love affair.

Strap in and enjoy a super-slice of what Motörhead’s forthcoming Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin will be offering, with the single and video for “Rock It” which will smash its way through your ears and eyes on April 9th. Hailing from the band’s 6th studio album (1983’s Another Perfect Day), “Rock It” combines the drive, balls, roar, groove and bluesy swagger which underscores the core Motörsound, and combined with the accompanying visceral live footage, courtesy of filmmaker Herwig Meyszner, fans will enjoy a robust re-blast of the live Motörhead experience.Featuring Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and recorded on December 5th, 2012, at the Berlin Velodrom, Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin is a crowning, definitive statement as to the power the trio had long held, with longtime producer Cameron Webb bringing his mixing skills to the party as well as doing a 5.1 mix of the DVD.

Throughout Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin the band’s powerful synergy boots its way through the speakers with the boisterous charm and dirty, dangerous, sweaty gusto that was the Kilmister/Campbell/Dee trademark. Highlights include the unapologetically furious “I Know How to Die, a deliciously raucous “Going to Brazil, a rudely raunchy “You Better Run” and a classic one-two haymaker of “Ace of Spades” and “Overkill”. Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin is all about the thick, raw and liberating power of Motörhead live!

In so many ways, Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin is a joyous celebration of Lemmy, Phil, Mikkey and this special night in Germany, and whether a collector completist or newbie to Motörhead’s music, Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin is a welcome reminder of what real rock ‘n’ roll is truly about. Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin will be available on CD with bonus DVD, double vinyl and via your favoured streaming platforms on April 23rd.

Formats:

CD Album with Bonus DVD in Digipak [Worldwide]

[Worldwide] Double Black Vinyl Album, 180 gm, in Gatefold [Available at Retail World Ex. US & CA and Worldwide via D2C]

[Available at Retail World Ex. US & CA and Worldwide via D2C] Boxset [GSA Retail Exclusive and via D2C Worldwide Ex GSA], containing:

[GSA Retail Exclusive and via D2C Worldwide Ex GSA], containing: CD Album with Bonus DVD in Digipak

Double Black Vinyl Album, 180 gm, in Gatefold

Motörhead Branded Passport Cover

Digital Album & Streaming [Worldwide]

Track Listing:



I Know How to Die – Live in Berlin 2012Damage Case – Live in Berlin 2012Stay Clean – Live in Berlin 2012Metropolis – Live in Berlin 2012Over the Top – Live in Berlin 2012Doctor Rock – Live in Berlin 2012String Theory – Live in Berlin 2012The Chase Is Better Than the Catch – Live in Berlin 2012Rock It – Live in Berlin 2012You Better Run – Live in Berlin 2012The One to Sing the Blues – Live in Berlin 2012Going to Brazil – Live in Berlin 2012Killed by Death – Live in Berlin 2012Ace of Spades – Live in Berlin 2012Overkill – Live in Berlin 2012

Motörhead:

Lemmy Kilmister – Vocals/Bass

Phil Campbell – Guitars

Mikkey Dee – Drums



