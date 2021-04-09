NOW ON YouTube: The MKULTRASOUND PodCast with the Nichole Bodie Band

Nichole Bodie Band is a seasoned, Chicago based two-piece acoustic set playing all the music you love; hits from the 50’s through the 90’s, classic rock, blues, as well as their own works. Nichole Bodie sings lead vocals with her soulful, sultry tones. Damon Christopher has mastered the guitar with over 30 years of experience playing all over the United States. They play off of each other harmonizing and bringing you back to fun times we all remember.

On their second MKULTRASOUND appearance since 2019 we get a new song “Fabric” and an old favorite “The Mountain” and discuss the current state of cancel culture and have a helluva lot of fun.