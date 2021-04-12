HOOKERS & BLOW ANNOUNCE MORE US SUMMER DATES; COVERS ALBUM TRACKLISTING REVEALED

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, have completed recording the band’s upcoming covers album, set for a 2021 release via Golden Robot Records. Hookers & Blow have announced a string of shows in Texas set to kick off on May 19 at Come And Take It Live.The band was recently featured in Hustler magazine, where they were referred to as “Good For America” and promises to make good on the comment as they add more tour dates to their summer schedule.

Guitarist Alex Grossi states: “With SO many of these one time cash-grab “ALL STAR” projects that literally release a record that in most cases is recorded remotely and most of the time the “band” never even steps on stage with each other. Hookers & Blow are proud to be the real deal. We have been doing this (whatever it is) for almost 20 years and the record speaks for itself”

Tour dates:

May

19 – Come And Take it LIVE – Austin, TX

20 – Cooters – Eagle Pass, TX

21 – Sam’s Burger Joint – San Antonio, TX

22 – Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

23 – The Rail Club – Ft. Worth, TX

June

17 – To Be Announced – CT

18 – Private Event – Philadelphia, PA

19 – The Landis Theater- Vineland, NJ

20 – To Be Announced , NY

Pre-orders for CD/ Digital/ Vinyl editions of the new album will be available soon.

Tracklisting:

“Rocks Off” – The Rolling Stones

“Shakin'” – Eddie Money

“Trampled Underfoot” (Feat. Frankie Banali) – Led Zeppelin

“Ziggy Stardust” – David Bowie

“The Winner Loses” – Body Count

“Time Of The Season” – The Zombies

“American Girl” – Tom Petty

“Godzilla (Feat. The Okai Sisters)” – Blue Oyster Cult

“You Gotta Fight For Your Right (To Party)” – The Beastie Boys

“Under My Thumb” – The Rolling Stones

“No Quarter” (Feat. Frankie Banali) – Led Zeppelin

“Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” – Elton John